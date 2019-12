Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Christmas day forecast! No travel troubles here in Northeast Ohio!

Sunshine galore Monday. Highs will top near 55°! Enjoy! No worry weather!

Our next big weather event comes in as a chance of rain over the weekend.

High pressure will basically stay in control keeping us clear and temps 5-15° above average through next weekend!

Next round of RAIN showers next weekend… Look at how many 50° are on the FOX 8-Day Forecast!

