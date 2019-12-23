15-year-old denies charges connecting him to Tamia Chappman’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - A 15-year-old was arraigned Monday on charges connected to the death of 13-year-old Tamia Chappman.

The 15-year-old, who is not being identified, was arraigned on charges of murder, aggravated robbery and robbery.

He denied the charges, in what is the equivalent of a "not guilty" plea in juvenile court.

According to investigators, that teen was one of two people who held a woman at gunpoint outside the Target on W 117th around 3:20 p.m. on Friday and stole her car.

An off duty police officer who saw it happen followed the vehicle, according to police.

Police say the officer trailed the car as it headed into I-90 eastbound.

At that time, a second district supervisor chased the vehicle, according to police.

The suspect vehicle entered into East Cleveland and the pursuit ended at Lakefront and Euclid Ave., according to a press release.

Police say the car was involved in a crash that killed 13-year-old Tamia Chappman.

She was a 6th grader at Superior Elementary School.

Police say they confiscated a gun at the scene.

Police say the second suspect got away on foot.

The 15-year-old's defense attorney says the other suspect is the person they believe was driving the car.

Cleveland police say the incident is still under investigation.

