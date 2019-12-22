× Woman wanted for attempted murder in stabbing, fire at University Heights apartment

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– The University Heights Police Department is searching for a woman wanted in connection with an attack on another woman.

Elvia Ibanez, 37, of Warrensville Heights, is wanted on charges of attempted aggravated murder, aggravated arson, aggravated burglary and kidnapping.

University Heights police said she went to the Huntington Green Apartments on Friday and stabbed a 23-year-old woman. Ibanez then set the apartment on fire and fled, police said.

The victim is in stable condition.

Anyone with information on Ibanez’s whereabouts should call University Heights police at 216-932-1800.