CLEVELAND (WJW)– Two men were taken to the hospital after a shooting on Cleveland’s east side Sunday night.

It happened at about 7:30 p.m. at East 124th Street and Auburndale Avenue.

EMS officials said the victims, ages 25 and 50, were transported to University Hospitals in critical condition.

