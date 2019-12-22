Two basketball coaches at West Geauga Local Schools on leave amid investigation into inappropriate pictures

CHESTERLAND, Ohio (WJW) – Two basketball coaches at West Geauga Local Schools are on leave amid an investigation into inappropriate pictures.

According to Rich Markwardt, the Superintendent of Schools, a student shared an inappropriate image with other boys in the basketball program.

The superintendent says the coaches have been placed on “administrative assignment to home” while the investigation is underway.

No one involved has been identified.

The superintendent did not say when the incident took place.