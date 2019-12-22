Three passenger buses catch fire at LAX

LOS ANGELES, California (WJW) - Things are back to normal Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport, after a fire emergency caused major problems.
Saturday night, three passenger buses caught fire at the airport.
There is a significant fire emergency at the LAX-it lot. Emergency responders are on scene. More to come. No immediate reports of injuries.
— LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) December 22, 2019
It caused major problems at an already busy airport.
ABC 7 reports a fire erupted on one of the propane-powered buses after a mechanical or electrical issues.
Flames spread from one bus to the next until firefighters could get it under control.
No one was hurt.
An investigation is underway.
33.941589 -118.408530