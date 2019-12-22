Three passenger buses catch fire at LAX

LOS ANGELES, California (WJW) - Things are back to normal Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport, after a fire emergency caused major problems.

Saturday night, three passenger buses caught fire at the airport.

It caused major problems at an already busy airport.

ABC 7 reports a fire erupted on one of the propane-powered buses after a mechanical or electrical issues.

Flames spread from one bus to the next until firefighters could get it under control.

No one was hurt.

An investigation is underway.

