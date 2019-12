‘Scottish Hammer’ wears kilt on game day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Scottish-born punter Jamie Gillan represented his heritage on his way into FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday.

Players are known for strutting their style on their way into work, but the Scottish Hammer wore something we don’t often see… a kilt.

People on Twitter celebrated him for “Braveheart vibes.”

The Scottish Hammer walked into First Energy wearing a kilt today. Straight Braveheart vibes. #Browns by a million. — Evan Schenker (@e_schenker) December 22, 2019

The Scottish Hammer goes back to his roots … but it was missing something. 🤔 (🎥: @Browns) pic.twitter.com/08JlpASlBq — theScore (@theScore) December 22, 2019