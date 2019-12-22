Port Clinton police ask for help locating 13-year-old boy

Posted 7:08 pm, December 22, 2019

(Photo courtesy: Port Clinton police)

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW)– The Port Clinton Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 13-year-old boy.

Harley was last seen at Port Clinton High School at about 3 p.m. on Friday, police said in a Facebook post on Sunday. His last name was not immediately available.

He was wearing a maroon puffer jacket. Harley is 4 foot 9 and weighs 101 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Port Clinton Police Department at 419-734-3121.

