OBJ wears Grinch-inspired cleats before game against Ravens

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. hit the field pre-game in another set of festive cleats Sunday.

The signature Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro Uptempo cleats are lined with green fur and complete with candy cane accents.

OBJ’s “Grinch” Nike PE Cleats pregame for today Details -> https://t.co/eESa9MhtXG pic.twitter.com/s8fCRcu8MU — J23 iPhone App (@J23app) December 22, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

He’s sporting them for the final Browns home game of the season.