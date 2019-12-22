OBJ wears Grinch-inspired cleats before game against Ravens

Posted 1:05 pm, December 22, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. hit the field pre-game in another set of festive cleats Sunday.

The signature Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro Uptempo cleats are lined with green fur and complete with candy cane accents.

He’s sporting them for the final Browns home game of the season.

