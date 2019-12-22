NFL reporter suggests Urban Meyer could be next Browns head coach

Posted 11:39 am, December 22, 2019, by

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns have two games left on the regular season schedule.

Although previous reports have said the team is all in on Freddie Kitchens for 2020 and beyond, NFL and CBS Sports reporter Jason La Canfora says former Ohio State football head coach Urban Meyer could be the right fit.

He reports Browns’ owner Jimmy Haslam has a strong bond with Meyer and that the two are confidants.

Any decision on Kitchens’ future could be determined by the results of the last two games.

More information on the Browns here.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.499320 by -81.694361.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.