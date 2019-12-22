NFL reporter suggests Urban Meyer could be next Browns head coach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns have two games left on the regular season schedule.

Although previous reports have said the team is all in on Freddie Kitchens for 2020 and beyond, NFL and CBS Sports reporter Jason La Canfora says former Ohio State football head coach Urban Meyer could be the right fit.

He reports Browns’ owner Jimmy Haslam has a strong bond with Meyer and that the two are confidants.

Any decision on Kitchens’ future could be determined by the results of the last two games.



