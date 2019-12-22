Massachusetts woman mauled by family dog while having a seizure



BRISTOL COUNTY, Massachusetts (WJW) – A Massachusetts woman died Friday after being mauled by her family dog while having a seizure, according to police.

Police responded to the home just after 5 p.m.

Police say the dog was an 8-year-old pit bull.

Police and paramedics had to use a stun gun to try and save the victim, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

She’s been identified as Melissa Astacio.

The victim’s daughter believes her dog, Amigo, was trying to help.

“I don’t know what to make of it, but I know that it wasn’t on purpose,” Heaven Astacio said.

Charges are not expected, but it hasn’t been determined yet whether the dog will be put down.