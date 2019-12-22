Live video: Vigil for 13-year-old girl killed when hit by car fleeing police

Posted 4:23 pm, December 22, 2019, by , Updated at 04:24PM, December 22, 2019

Live Video

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW)– Family and friends are gathering in East Cleveland to remember a 13-year-old girl.

Tamia Chappman, a sixth-grade student, was walking home from Superior Elementary School when she was hit by a car and killed.

It started with a carjacking outside the Target on West 117th Street in Cleveland Friday afternoon. Investigators said an off-duty officer witnessed the crime and followed the suspects, who headed onto Interstate 90 east.

Police chased the stolen car, which crashed on Euclid Avenue in East Cleveland.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested at the scene. The second suspect fled on foot.

Continuing coverage of this story here

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.