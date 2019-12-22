Live video: Vigil for 13-year-old girl killed when hit by car fleeing police

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW)– Family and friends are gathering in East Cleveland to remember a 13-year-old girl.

Tamia Chappman, a sixth-grade student, was walking home from Superior Elementary School when she was hit by a car and killed.

It started with a carjacking outside the Target on West 117th Street in Cleveland Friday afternoon. Investigators said an off-duty officer witnessed the crime and followed the suspects, who headed onto Interstate 90 east.

Police chased the stolen car, which crashed on Euclid Avenue in East Cleveland.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested at the scene. The second suspect fled on foot.

