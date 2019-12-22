× Firefighters rescue three from icy pond in Wayne County

DALTON, Ohio (WJW)– Three people, including two children, were rescued from an icy pond in Dalton on Sunday.

The East Wayne Fire Department was called to South Eckard Road at about 11 a.m. for a report of two people who fell through the ice.

Firefighters pulled an adult and child from the water, then learned another child had gone under. According to the fire department, the second boy was not breathing at first, but they were able to resuscitate him.

Both children were taken to Akron Children’s Hospital.