Browns have a lot to play for when they take on Ravens

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns (6-8) have a lot to play for Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium as the AFC North Champions — the Baltimore Ravens (12-2) — roll into town.

The Browns have not mathematically been eliminated from the playoffs yet.

The Browns are also looking for their first season sweep of the Ravens since 2007.

Baltimore is playing for the No. 1 seed and a chance to have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

It’s hard to imagine the Ravens haven’t lost since the Browns beat them in week 4, 40-25.

“It is about putting all three phases of the ball – offense, defense and special teams – together. When you are on the road and start fast, which we did that game, and putting them behind the chains, which our defense did, we had a lot of sacks; we won the turnover battle and we had more yards. It is just about being consistent, and we have not been as consistent as of recently,” said Baker Mayfield.

The Browns have plenty at stake including head coach Freddie Kitchens, whose future remains undecided.

Kick-off is set for 1 p.m.

