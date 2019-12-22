Browns have a lot to play for when they take on Ravens

Posted 7:00 am, December 22, 2019, by

Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns watches from the sidelines during the first half of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Browns 38-24. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns (6-8) have a lot to play for Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium as the AFC North Champions — the Baltimore Ravens (12-2) — roll into town.

The Browns have not mathematically been eliminated from the playoffs yet.

The Browns are also looking for their first season sweep of the Ravens since 2007.

Baltimore is playing for the No. 1 seed and a chance to have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

It’s hard to imagine the Ravens haven’t lost since the Browns beat them in week 4, 40-25.

Related Story
Art Modell among finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame special centennial class

“It is about putting all three phases of the ball – offense, defense and special teams – together. When you are on the road and start fast, which we did that game, and putting them behind the chains, which our defense did, we had a lot of sacks; we won the turnover battle and we had more yards. It is just about being consistent, and we have not been as consistent as of recently,” said Baker Mayfield.

The Browns have plenty at stake including head coach Freddie Kitchens, whose future remains undecided.

Kick-off is set for 1 p.m.

**More on the Cleveland Browns, here**

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.506054 by -81.699548.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.