Browns fall to Ravens, 31-15, in final home game

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns were unable to pull off a season sweep of the Baltimore Ravens in their final home game of the season on Sunday. They fell, 31-15.

Baltimore quarterback and league MVP front-runner Lamar Jackson with his two main offensive weapons, Mark Ingram and Mark Andrews, who combined for three TDS, secured the victory. The Ravens moved to 13-2, while the Browns stay third in the AFC North at 6-9.

The Browns are now officially eliminated from making the playoffs.

Cleveland was first on the board in the second quarter with a touchdown pass to Demetrius Harris, but Austin Seibert missed the point after. The Ravens would take the lead in the final minutes of the second and not give it back.

There was a flash of hope in the fourth as Odell Beckham Jr. caught a short pass for the TD. Head coach Freddie Kitchens opted to go for two, but the conversion attempt failed.

