Wild video shows K-9 leap through truck window to take down suspect

CORONA, Calif. (WJW) -- Video shows a K-9 take down a suspect after leaping through a shattered truck window.

It happened Friday morning after Corona police were in pursuit of an assault suspect.

Police said the California Highway Patrol requested assistance from its police dog.

K-9 Duke and officers responded to assist.

Police said they gave the suspect, who was reportedly wanted for assault with a deadly weapon and trying to run over his estranged wife, several opportunities to surrender, but he refused to get out of the truck.

An officer shot rubber pellets to break the driver's side window; that's when video shows the 5-year-old Belgian Malinois jump through the glass and take down the suspect.

Corona police said the suspect was treated for minor injuries.

Neither K-9 Duke nor the officers were injured.

