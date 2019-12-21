Wild video shows K-9 leap through truck window to take down suspect

Posted 9:20 pm, December 21, 2019, by
Data pix.

CORONA, Calif. (WJW) -- Video shows a K-9 take down a suspect after leaping through a shattered truck window.

It happened Friday morning after Corona police were in pursuit of an assault suspect.

Police said the California Highway Patrol requested assistance from its police dog.

K-9 Duke and officers responded to assist.

Police said they gave the suspect, who was reportedly wanted for assault with a deadly weapon and trying to run over his estranged wife, several opportunities to surrender, but he refused to get out of the truck.

An officer shot rubber pellets to break the driver's side window; that's when video shows the 5-year-old Belgian Malinois jump through the glass and take down the suspect.

Corona police said the suspect was treated for minor injuries.

Neither K-9 Duke nor the officers were injured.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.