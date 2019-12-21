Sunny and cool for the first week of winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Temps will not be as frigid and highs will be several degrees above average through the weekend and most of the upcoming holiday week.

As we wrap up fall and welcome winter Saturday, the forecast is rather quiet.

Here are some details on the Winter Solstice:

Temperatures will gradually reach above average territory as we head into the weekend and beyond. Those hoping for a white Christmas will likely be a bit disappointed.

Here's your 8-day forecast:

