Seen on TV: 12/21/19

Posted 4:00 am, December 21, 2019, by

Here are the web links for Saturday, December 21,  2019:

  • Click here for information for school officials on closing school
  • Click here to nominate a remarkable woman in your life
  • Click here for more on the Ohio JFS Bridges program
  • Click here for more on A Second Home For You
  • Click here for more on YWCA
  • Click here for more on Bessie’s Angels
  • Click here to vote for Yuri the dog
  • Click here to send a birthday card to Addison Tolley
  • Click here for more on Santa Express toy drive at Pinecrest
  • Click here to nominate your favorite school for a chance to be a Cool School
  • Click here for more on Sam Sylk
  • Click here for more on FOX 8’s Ugly Sweater Celebration
  • Click here for more on Ice Bikes at Lock 3
  • Click here to send us your holiday photos
  • Click here for more on Dough Street
  • Click here for more on Sip and Shop at Legacy Village
  • Click here to send Christmas cards to a man with terminal cancer
  • Click here for Mr. Kringle’s Inventionasium
  • Click here for information on getting paid $5K to live in a Scottish castle while drinking bottomless coffee
  • Click here for more on Topgolf Cleveland
  • Click here for more on St. Jude
  • Click here for more on Artful 21
  • Click here for more on Hope Soap Ohio
  • Click here for more on Candyland at Penitentiary Glen
  • Click here for more on Rig and Co. Studio and Spa
  • Click here to vote for the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl
  • Click here for National History Museum selecting Wildlife Photographer of the Year
  • Click here for Crime Stoppers information
  • Click here for how to cook Great Lakes Christmas Ale
  • Click here for more on Lights for Kids
  • Click here for sleep internship information
  • Click here to share your love story with FOX 8
  • Click here for more Lake Metroparks holiday events
  • Click here for Smoking Cessation Program at Cleveland Clinic
  • Click here for toy safety information
  • Click here for information on submitting a tip in runner assault
  • Click here for Cleveland Museum of Natural History events
  • Click here to send an eCard to the family of Emma Pfouts
  • Click here for Muni Lot rules
  • Click here for the snow day calculator
  • Click here for more on the Sam Sheppard case
  • Click here for more on a LEGO Christmas Story Project
  • Click here for FOX 8’s favorite holiday recipes
  • Click here for information if you would like to knit or crochet a blanket for a veteran in the hospital
  • Click here for more on the Association of Indian Physicians of Northern Ohio
  • Click here for more on Alzheimer’s disease research center
  • Click here for Tribe Fest info
  • Click here for more on Destination Cleveland
  • Click here  for information on sending tips on unsolved murders in Rocky River Reservation
  • Click here to send shout-outs, story ideas for FOX 8 Extra with Stefani Schaefer
  • Click here for more on the Trans Siberian Orchestra concert at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
  • Click here  to send a news tip to the FOX 8 I-Team
  • Click here for a link to the sex offender registry
  • Click here to contact the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center
  • Click here for more on Jet Express
  • Click here to nominate that special person to be flower-bombed
  • Click here for the Browns regular season schedule/ticket info
  • Click here to submit your ‘Dig This’ questions for AJ Petitti of Petitti Garden Centers
  • Click here for the Woollybear Cam
  • Click here to submit your nomination for “Cleveland’s Own”
  • Click here for more on the new Ohio driver’s license
  • Click here for more on Schumacher Homes
  • Click here to submit your Eye on Akron photos
  • Click here for more on Cleveland Chain Reaction
  • Click here to find help for someone contemplating suicide
  • Click here for more information on Beltone
  • Click here for Szarka Financial Planning and Investments
  • Click here for the Cuyahoga County Animal Abuse Registry
  • Click here for more on how to help someone overcome heroin addiction
  • Click here to contribute to the Fox 8 Kids Art Gallery
  • Click here for more information on Mortach Financial
  • Click here for more on the FOX 8 app
  • Click here for more on FOX 8’s weather app
  • Click here for Dr. Marc
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.