Search underway for suspect who tortured woman in University Heights apartment

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – University Heights police are investigating an attempted murder and arson that took place at an apartment in the 2100 block of Kerwin Rd. Friday.

According to police, dispatch received a fire alarm from an apartment just after 1 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found a 23-year-old woman who was unresponsive.

She had been stabbed multiple times.

Police say a 37-year-old woman tortured the victim for several hours, and then attempted to set fire to the apartment before leaving the scene.

Police say the victim is in stable condition.

The suspect faces charges of attempted aggravated murder, aggravated arson and tampering with evidence.

She has not been identified.