Reports: Woman charged in death and kidnapping of missing mom was close friend

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (WJW) – A woman being held in connection with the death of Heidi Broussard was a close friend, according to multiple reports.

Broussard’s body was found in a Houston-area home Friday.

Broussard had been missing, along with her newborn baby, since December 12, from the Austin-area.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences said Broussard had been strangled in the trunk of a vehicle.

Investigators also found a baby girl believed to be Broussard’s daughter Margot Carey, according to Austin Police Chief Brian Manley.

The baby is alive and healthy.

Police are waiting for DNA testing to confirm the infant is Margot.

Police said one person has been arrested and faces two charges of kidnapping and one charge of tampering with a corpse.

Police did not name the person in custody.

According to PEOPLE, the suspect was present when Broussard gave birth.

“She was supposedly Heidi’s friend for a long time,” a family member of Broussard’s said in an interview to PEOPLE. “We’ve been knowing her for a long time.”

Broussard’s body was found in the trunk of a vehicle registered to the suspect, according to a prosecution spokesperson.

Police said they received multiple tips about the location.

According to KHOU, law enforcement sources in Austin said the suspect was pretending to be pregnant before Heidi’s disappearance.

Police say more charges are possible.