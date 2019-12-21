Officers go door to door, handing out Christmas gifts to families in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- It will be a very merry Christmas for dozens of families in East Cleveland.

The city's community policing unit hosted its annual holiday event where members of the unit, the mayor and other community leaders handed out gifts to children in the city.

Traveling by firetruck, U-Haul, and flashing lights, officers went door to door, donning Santa hats and giving high-fives along the way.

The response, they said, was nothing but gratitude.

"Every year it's special and to see the kids, I mean, we all know when you see the kids light up, when you see those eyes and the innocence, can't beat it.. ," said East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King.

Santa and Mrs. Claus also made a surprise visit.

This is the third year the City of East Cleveland has organized the gift giveaway.

