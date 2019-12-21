LIVE VIDEO: House explosion in Parma Heights

Officer comforts dog after pup was struck by car

Posted 3:24 pm, December 21, 2019, by

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WJW) — An officer’s act of compassion has gone viral.

According to a tweet from the New York State Sheriffs’ Association, Sergeant Christ Howlett with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office recently cared for a dog that had been struck by a vehicle.

A photo shows the pup with the officer’s coat on him and Sergeant Howlett is petting the dog to comfort him.

According to WKBW, the dog suffered only minor injuries and was reunited with his owners soon after.

