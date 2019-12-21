Officer comforts dog after pup was struck by car

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WJW) — An officer’s act of compassion has gone viral.

According to a tweet from the New York State Sheriffs’ Association, Sergeant Christ Howlett with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office recently cared for a dog that had been struck by a vehicle.

A photo shows the pup with the officer’s coat on him and Sergeant Howlett is petting the dog to comfort him.

According to WKBW, the dog suffered only minor injuries and was reunited with his owners soon after.

Compassion alert! Sergeant Chris Howlett, from the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, cares for a dog that had been stuck by a vehicle. pic.twitter.com/4ZJpxiUajN — NYSSA (@NYSheriffs) December 20, 2019