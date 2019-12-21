× NORAD gearing up for most ‘magical mission,’ ready to track Santa on Christmas Eve

NORTH POLE (WJW) — Christmas is almost here and that means it’s almost time for Santa’s arrival.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is gearing up to track Old Saint Nick yet again.

NORAD is a U.S. and Canada bi-national command which is responsible for Homeland Defense in North America.

But, once a year, “we get to do our most magical mission… Tracking #Santa on #ChristmasEve!” they wrote on Facebook.

Tracking Santa’s journey around the globe will begin on Christmas Eve. “The same radars, satellites and interceptors employed on December 24 are used year-round to defend Canadian and American airspace from threats,” said Gen. Terrence O’Shaughnessy, commander of NORAD and U.S. Northern Command.

NORAD said the tradition of tracking Santa all started in 1955 when a local newspaper informed children they could call Santa, but the number was misprinted.

Instead of getting Santa Claus, the number went through to the crew commander on duty, U.S. Air Force Colonel Harry Shoup, at the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center, the predecessor to NORAD.

NORAD said Shoup assigned an officer to continue answering children’s calls, and that’s how the tradition came to be.