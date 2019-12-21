NORAD gearing up for most ‘magical mission,’ ready to track Santa on Christmas Eve

Volunteers answer phones during annual NORAD Tracks Santa event on Peterson AFB, CO December 24. This year NTS had more 1,500 volunteers answering 150,000 phone calls, 2,800 emails and 3,000 on-star requests from children around the world asking where Santa is at and when he will arrive at their house. (courtesy: NORAD)

NORTH POLE (WJW) — Christmas is almost here and that means it’s almost time for Santa’s arrival.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is gearing up to track Old Saint Nick yet again.

NORAD is a U.S. and Canada bi-national command which is responsible for Homeland Defense in North America.

But, once a year, “we get to do our most magical mission… Tracking #Santa on #ChristmasEve!” they wrote on Facebook.

Tracking Santa’s journey around the globe will begin on Christmas Eve. “The same radars, satellites and interceptors employed on December 24 are used year-round to defend Canadian and American airspace from threats,” said Gen. Terrence O’Shaughnessy, commander of NORAD and U.S. Northern Command.

NORAD said the tradition of tracking Santa all started in 1955 when a local newspaper informed children they could call Santa, but the number was misprinted.

Instead of getting Santa Claus, the number went through to the crew commander on duty, U.S. Air Force Colonel Harry Shoup, at the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center, the predecessor to NORAD.

NORAD said Shoup assigned an officer to continue answering children’s calls, and that’s how the tradition came to be.

Beginning on December 24 at 2:01 a.m. EST, you can watch Santa make preparations for his flight. NORAD said its “Santa Cams” will stream videos on the website.

Then, at 6 a.m. EST, you can speak to a live phone operator and ask about Santa’s whereabouts by dialing the toll-free number 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723), or by sending an email to noradtrackssanta@outlook.com.

You can also follow Santa’s path on the NORAD Tracks Santa website.

