No white Christmas in sight: Above-average temps for rest of your weekend and into holiday week

We’re kicking off our warming trend. It's going to be a lovely evening to get out with family and friends..

High pressure will basically stay in control. Temps will not be as frigid, and highs will be several degrees above average through the weekend and most of the upcoming holiday week.

It appears as though we will be making up for lost degrees from last month. Temps are running well above seasonal normal. Based on the Pacific pattern, below normal temps are coming in early January!