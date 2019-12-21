Michigan couple married 70 years dies minutes apart

Posted 4:18 pm, December 21, 2019, by

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan couple who family members say did everything together for 70 years up to their final breaths — died 20 minutes apart in the same hospice care.

MLive.com reports that Les and Freda Austin, both 90, from Jackson both entered hospice Dec. 6 and died the following day.

Their beds were side-by-side.

This June 2019 photo provided by Leah Smith shows Les and Freda Austin of Jackson, of Michigan, pose for a photo at a birthday party. The Michigan couple, who family members say did everything together for 70 years up to their final breaths, died 20 minutes apart in the same hospice care on Dec. 6, MLive.com reports. (Leah Smith via AP)

They met in high school. Their first date was prom and they married in 1949. Their funeral service was held Tuesday.

The couple’s daughter, Sandy Maes, tells the newspaper she thinks “they knew each other was passing and they are eternally together” … “and I think it was beautiful.”

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 42.245869 by -84.401346.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.