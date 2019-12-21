LIVE: Man possibly missing after house explosion in Parma Heights

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The Parma Fire Department is looking for an elderly man who may have been home alone when his house exploded Saturday afternoon.

Multiple fire departments responded to the 6300 block of Mallow Place just after 1 p.m. after reports of an explosion.

Parma Fire Chief Mike Lasky says they have not confirmed the homeowner was inside the home at the time.

The fire is under investigation.

Gas has been shut off in the neighborhood and nearby homes have been evacuated.

