Garfield Heights police search for missing 14-year-old girl

December 21, 2019

Amiracle Lykes, Courtesy: Garfield Heights Police

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Garfield Heights police have issued an alert for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Amiracle Lykes is 14.

Police say she was last seen at the Garfield Heights Public Library on Turney Road Friday.

She has black hair, brown eyes and is 5’1″ tall. She weighs about 150 lbs.

Amiracle has a nose ring and was last seen wearing a black jacket, a gray sweat shirt and sweat pants.

If you can help, call police at (216)475-1234.

