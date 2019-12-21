Cracker Barrel waitress gets $1,200 tip, calls it a ‘blessing’

DUBLIN, Ga. (WJW) — A waitress at a Cracker Barrel restaurant in Georgia recently received a huge tip and she said it was such a blessing.

According to TODAY, a party of 12 came into the restaurant about a week ago and left Janet Ballard a $1,200 tip. There was a Christmas card along with it, too.

“I read the card and it had scriptures on it, which let me know they were good people. They were very genuine individuals. They were total strangers,” Ballard told TODAY.

In a post on Facebook, one of the people who gave Ballard the tip wrote, “What a wonderful day with friends as we celebrate our 1st Annual 100 dollar breakfast. We all gave our waitress Janet a $1200.00 tip. May God have the Glory for all that is done in his name. Merry Christmas Janet!!!!”

Ballard told TODAY she got so choked up as she counted the cash in the card. “I got so emotional… I had 12 total strangers saying, ‘Hey, we care enough about you because of how you made us feel while we were dining and we want to be a blessing to you and your family.'”

She said she needed the money to help pay her taxes and she was also able to make an early car payment, too.