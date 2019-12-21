× Church asks for miracle to raise two-year-old child from the dead

REDDING, California (WJW) – Bethel Church Redding is asking believers to raise a 2-year-old girl from the dead.

Olive Alayne Heiligenthal stopped breathing in her sleep December 14, according to a GoFundMe page.

“Since learning the news of two-year old Olive Heiligenthal’s sudden death, we have sought a miracle from God to raise her from the dead. We realize this is out of the norm, but that’s what a miracle is…” the church writes on its Facebook page.

The church started a GoFundMe account for the family, which has raised more than $50,000 dollars.

“We are asking for bold, unified prayers from the global church to stand with us in belief that He will raise this little girl back to life. Her time here is not done, and it is our time to believe boldly, and with confidence wield what King Jesus paid for. It’s time for her to come to life,” the church wrote in a post after the child’s death.

The church says they are moving toward a memorial service and celebration of Olive’s life since she has not been raised from the dead.

