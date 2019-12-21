Akron police looking for suspect accused of robbing phone store at gunpoint

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person accused of robbing a phone store at gunpoint.

According to Akron police, on December 19, a suspect robbed the Metro PCS store on Copley Rd.

He then ran off southbound on Mercer Ave. toward Cadillac Blvd.

The suspect is described as a black male, 20-25 years old, 5’6”-5’7”, 150-160 lbs., with a light complexion; wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with white lettering, black and white scarf around his face, black sweatpants, and black gloves.

Police say the person may be armed and dangerous. Do not approach him; call 911.

If you know who this person is, you’re asked to please contact Akron Police Detective P. Irvine at 330-375-2463; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crime Stoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).