5 juveniles in custody in connection with Maple Heights carjacking that targeted dialysis patient

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) - East Cleveland police tell FOX 8 news they have five juveniles in custody in connection with the carjacking of a dialysis patient.

That carjacking happened in Maple Heights Thursday and was caught on camera outside the Magic Beauty Supply on Libby and Lee Rd.

According to East Cleveland police, they made arrests connected to that incident Friday afternoon.

Video shows two men waiting for Anne Thompson to get out of the car Thursday. Then, one of them attacks her.

“Then he hit me right here, he hit me. He hit me so hard that I fell the floor, I just came from dialysis,” said Thompson told FOX 8.

She tried to get up but the other suspect shoved her back to the ground.

They then took off with her white Nissan Murano.

East Cleveland police tell FOX 8 they recognized the vehicle from a BOLO (be on the lookout) report.

This story is still developing. Stay with FOX 8 for more information.