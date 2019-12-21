13-year-old girl hit and killed by teen trying to escape police; investigators continue search for second suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Cleveland police are searching for a second suspect involved in a chase and crash that killed a 13-year-old girl.

Police have a 15-year-old in custody.

According to investigators, that teen was one of two people who held a woman at gunpoint outside the Target on W 117th around 3:20 p.m. on Friday.

Police say the suspects stole her car.

An off duty police officer who saw it happen followed the vehicle, according to police.

Police say the officer trailed the car as it headed into I-90 eastbound.

At that time, a second district supervisor chased the vehicle, according to police.

The suspect vehicle entered into East Cleveland and the pursuit ended at Lakefront and Euclid Ave., according to a press release.

Police say the car was involved in a crash that killed 13-year-old Tamia Chappman.

She was a 6th grader at Superior Elementary School.

A 15-year-old was arrested at the scene and police also confiscated a gun, according to officers.

Police say the second suspect got away on foot.

Cleveland police say the incident is still under investigation.

