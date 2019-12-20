Woman on her way home from dialysis carjacked by two men in Maple Heights, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) -- Maple Heights police are investigating after a woman was carjacked on Thursday.

According to the department, the incident was caught on camera outside Magic Beauty Supply on Libby and Lee Road.

The victim, 44-year-old Anne Thompson, said she had just left kidney dialysis and decided to stop at the store on her way home.

“I got my money together and stuff and then I saw the two guys standing there looking at me,” said Thompson.

Video shows two men waiting for her to get out of the car. Then, one of them attacks her.

“Then he hit me right here, he hit me. He hit me so hard that I fell the floor, I just came from dialysis,” said Thompson while crying.

She tried to get up but the other suspect shoved her back to the ground.

They then took off with her white Nissan Murano.

It’s been a tough year for Thompson who uses that car to get to her dialysis appointments three times a week. She is currently waiting on a new kidney.

Her twin sister Tara is helping her out in the meantime.