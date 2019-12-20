Weather: Sunny and seasonable Friday, no snow in sight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

High pressure will basically stay in control. There is a weak front boundary close by, however it does not sport any moisture.

It was a lovely, sunny, albeit cold Thursday. Check out the timelapse showing sunshine busting out by late-morning.

As we wrap up fall and welcome winter on Saturday, December 21, the forecast is rather quiet.

Temperatures will gradually reach above average territory as we head into the weekend and beyond. Those hoping for a white Christmas will likely be a bit disappointed.

It appears as though we will be making up for lost degrees from last month. Temps are running well above seasonal normal.