Wadsworth man arrested for OVI twice in one day

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WJW)– A Wadsworth man was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence twice over the course of a few hours.

The first happened following a three-car crash at College Street and Letherman Road shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday. According to the police report, Chad Andrews, 40, was found at fault for the crash, and cited for OVI and assured clear distance.

He was taken to the hospital and released.

At about 5 p.m., officers were called to locate an impaired driver. Police said they found Andrews getting out of his car at his home. He was already considered impaired and charged with his second OVI.