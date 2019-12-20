Video shows 2 Carnival cruise ships collide

Video posted to Twitter shows two Carnival cruise ships colliding.

Matthew Bruin tweeted that the Carnival Glory crashed into the Carnival Legend ship on Friday, and then almost crashed into the Oasis of the Seas. It reportedly happened at the Cozumel cruise port.

“The crash wasn’t too bad,” Carnival Legend passenger Mary Anne McKinley told CNN. “Just felt like a big wave crashing into the ship.”

Carnival Cruise Line tweeted about the collision and said it’s assessing the damage to both ships.

The cruise line said there is one reported minor injury of a Carnival Glory guest when the dining room was evacuated.

Carnival also tweeted, “There are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship. We have advised guests from both ships to enjoy their day ashore in Cozumel. The next cruise for both ships is not impacted.”

**Please note: There is strong language used in the video, below**