Santa hands out gifts to students after ‘grinch’ tried to steal their Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) -- Santa surprised students at Summit Academy Community School with gifts after a thief tried to ruin their Christmas.

Parma parent Lisa Nuti, a longtime president of the Parents Teachers Students Together support group, has organized a Holiday Shop at the school where students can pick out low to no-cost gifts for their family members.

On Dec. 17, Nuti's SUV windows were broken out, and more than $500 of gifts she purchased for the holiday shop were stolen.

Since, there has been an abundance of donations from the community that will allow the holiday shop to still go on.

Watch the video above for more.