Charity is its own reward, but sometimes it's okay to get a little something for the effort, like a ride in a brand new Rolls Royce.

It's called The Santa Express and it's ready to roll this Sunday at Pinecrest in Beachwood.

All you have to do is donate a toy to Bellefaire JCB and you'll get to take a ride in a red Rolls, thanks to Cleveland Motorsports.

Bellefaire JCB is a social service agency for at-risk youth; your donation could really make it a happy holiday for a child.

