Reports: Body removed from Houston-area home where baby was found alive

HOUSTON, Texas (WJW) — The search for a missing Austin mother and newborn lead investigators to a house near Houston on Thursday, one week after the two were reported missing.

According to KPRC in Houston, a member of the Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department said a 1-month-old baby was found in a Jersey Village home around 11 p.m. Thursday.

The baby was taken to a hospital and had no obvious signs of injury. The baby’s identity was not released.

Heidi Broussard, 33, was last seen with her daughter Margot Carey, now almost 4 weeks old, when she dropped her son at an elementary school around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 12th, the Austin Police Department said.

Investigators believe Broussard returned home with her baby before they both disappeared. They were reported missing around 7:30 p.m. that same day.

KPRC also reported that a medical examiner’s van arrived on scene late Thursday.

A reporter for KTRK tweeted that a body was removed from the home.

3rd UPDATE: ME removed a body from location tonight. BUT Cy-Fair VFD confirms Medic 10 responded to the house this afternoon for a 1-month-old female. Call came from CPS, who requested an evaluation. She had no obvious injuries but went to hospital for evaluation. https://t.co/Oo6ccABUIu — Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) December 20, 2019

KTRK also reported that the car parked at the home is registered to someone Heidi Broussard knows.

KTRK said officers and agents from the Texas Rangers, Department of Public Safety, FBI, and the Austin Police Department were taking part in the high profile investigation.

None of the investigators commented on the case or would confirm if the body and baby were the two reported missing from Austin.