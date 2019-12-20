Quiet weekend forecast expected with temps in the 40s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- High pressure will basically stay in control. There is a weak frontal boundary close by, however, it does not sport any moisture.

As we wrap up fall and welcome winter on Saturday, December 21, the forecast is rather quiet.

Temperatures will gradually reach above average territory as we head into the weekend and beyond. Those hoping for a white Christmas will likely be a bit disappointed.

It appears as though we will be making up for lost degrees from last month. Temps are running well above seasonal normal.

Where is the arctic cold? Check out this photo from Yakutsk in eastern Russia. Reporter Bolot Bochkarev showed his thermometer reading of almost -45!

Based on the Pacific pattern, below normal temps are coming in early January!

FOX 8-Day Forecast: