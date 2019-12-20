Police looking for driver who hit woman walking her dog; pup found safe

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WJW)– Willoughby Hills police on Friday released more information about a hit-and-run that injured a woman.

According to the police department, on Thursday at 6:17 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Orchard Drive for a hit-skip motor vehicle crash.

A woman, who was walking her dog at the time, was hit by the vehicle as it went north on Orchard Drive. The victim was taken to the hospital where she’s in stable condition.

The woman’s dog was later found and is fine.

Police say it’s believed the suspect vehicle may be a 2005-2009 Chevrolet Equinox, silver or gray in color. The suspect vehicle will have a lot of damage to the front end and won’t have a front bumper. There could also be damage to the driver side.

The front bumper was found on Eddy Road, which police say indicates the suspect vehicle took off toward Bishop Road.

If you have any information on the hit-and-run, you’re asked to please call the Willoughby Hills Police Department Detective Bureau at 440-942-9111.