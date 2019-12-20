× One arrested after fight in Crocker Park parking garage

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW)– A man was arrested following a fight in a Crocker Park parking garage Tuesday afternoon.

Westlake police said two men got into an argument over driving on the ramp in the garage. It escalated when one of the drivers spit on the other. According to police, that driver also hit the victim in the face.

When officers arrived, they found two cars parking in the aisle of the garage.

Police took 58-year-old Terrence Tanker, of Westlake, into custody for assault. Rocky River Municipal Court issued a protection order in the case.