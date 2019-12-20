ODOT message boards pay tribute to classic Christmas movies while promoting safety

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Transportation is promoting safety on the roadways this holiday season with the help of a few classic Christmas movies.

The state’s more than 130 digital message boards will focus on distracted driving and driving with impaired.

“The vast majority of traffic deaths in Ohio are completely preventable,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks. “While we engineer roads to be as safe as possible, the one thing we cannot control is driver behavior. We’re urging drivers to put down the phone, buckle up, drive sober, and obey the speed limit.”

Two of the signs reference to the 1983 movie “A Christmas Story.” There’s a nod to the leg lamp that Ralphie’s dad gets as a major award, saying “Life is fra-gee-lay. Drive safe,” as well as the infamous tongue stuck to the flag pole with, “Drop the phone. We triple dog dare you.”

Another message is from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” It reads, “Can I refill your eggnog, Eddie? If your relatives make you drink, don’t drive.”