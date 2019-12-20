More than 200 cats and dogs rescued from foreclosed home in Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WJW) — Multiple animal rescue organizations are coming together to care for more than 200 cats and dogs rescued from a foreclosed home.

According to Florida Little Dog Rescue’s Facebook page, the homeowners reached out for help after learning they were going to be evicted from the property.

“The first thing – this was a voluntary surrender. These people were not mean, physically abusive or starving the dogs. This was a perfect example of why you spay and neuter your pets, and just how quickly they can reproduce,” the rescue explained in a Facebook post.

It took the rescue two days to round up all of the animals. They are now being checked out by local vets, and it’s been discovered that at least one of the dogs is pregnant.

“Please know all the dogs need to be vetted and groomed before heading to foster, which we are working through now. They are NOT ready for adoption and we don’t know when they will be,” the staff went on to write.

They concluded their post by thanking everyone for their support.