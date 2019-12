Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) - FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.

Ja Yon Simmons-Thompson is 15.

He was last seen Nov. 15 in Euclid. That day, he was wearing a long-sleeved white shirt, light blue jeans and black and white flip flops. He is 5'4" tall and weighs 127 pounds.

The Chagrin Valley Regional Communications Center is handling the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 440-247-7321.

