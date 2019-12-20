× Mentor nursing home was not source of patient’s Legionnaires’ disease

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health determined Continuing Healthcare of Mentor was not the source of Legionnaires’ disease in one of its patients.

The patient was diagnosed in November. According to Continuing Healthcare, the resident had been to other health care facilities around the time of the diagnosis.

“No other residents or staff at our Mentor facility ever showed signs or symptoms of the illness,” said Mark Morley, vice president of operations at Continuing Healthcare.

Morley said the facility’s water system was cleaned using a hyper-chlorination process.

Legionnaires’ disease is a serious type of pneumonia. The bacteria becomes a health concern when it spreads into building water systems like shower heads, cooling towers, hot water tanks and large plumbing systems.

