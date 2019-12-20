Kenny gets holiday recipe ideas from Heinen’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW) -- Heinen's has some terrific holiday recipes and Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton visited the Twinsburg store to get some quick cooking lessons.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Smoked Salmon Crepes

Farin Up Le Fabulous French Crêpes Mix, follow directions on package

Heinen’s Honey Oak Roasted Smoked Salmon

1/4 cup Crème Fraiche

1/2 cup Heinen’s Cream Cheese

1 tbsp. fresh chives, chopped

1/4 tsp. onion salt

1/2 tsp. capers

1/2 tsp. red onion, diced

Lemon Wedge

Make crepes. Place the crepes in a 200°F oven to keep warm. Mix together crème fraiche, cream cheese, chopped chives and onion salt. Spread a thin layer of the crème fraiche/cream cheese mixture on the inside of a crepe then layer the smoked salmon down the middle. Sprinkle with capers and diced red onion. Squeeze a fresh lemon wedge over the top and roll.

Chicken & Spinach Crêpes

Farin Up Le Fabulous French Crêpes Mix, follow directions on package

3 Heinen’s Herb Grilled Chicken Breasts, sliced

1½ lbs. Heinen’s Spinach Soufflé

1 cup roasted mushrooms, sliced

1 cup Monterey Jack Cheese, shredded

Make crepes. Place the crepes in a 200°F oven to keep warm. Spread a layer of the spinach soufflé on the inside of a crepe then layer the herb grilled chicken down the middle. Sprinkle with mushrooms and shredded cheese. Roll and enjoy.

Very Merry Cranberry Crêpes

Farin Up Le Fabulous French Crêpes Mix, follow directions on package

For the Filling:

1 (8 oz.) Heinen’s Cream Cheese, softened

2 tbsp. powdered sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

For the Jam:

2 cups fresh cranberries

2/3 cup sugar

1 tsp. orange zest

1 tbsp. candied ginger, chopped

2/3 cup water

Optional: powdered sugar, for dusting

Make crepes. Place the crepes in a 200°F oven to keep warm.

Making the Jam and Assemble the Crepes

In a small saucepan, combine the cranberries, sugar, orange zest, candied ginger, and water. Heat on medium for about 10 to 15 minutes, stirring frequently until the cranberries have softened and the jam has thickened. Turn the heat to a low simmer while you assemble the crepes. Spread 2 tbsp. of the cream cheese filling onto each crepe. Roll the crepes and place on plates for serving. Top each serving with a portion of the cranberry jam and sprinkle with powdered sugar. Serve immediately and enjoy!

Antipasto Cheeseball Christmas Tree

For The Dip:

4 – 8 oz. pkgs. Heinen’s Cream Cheese, softened

1/2 cup red bell pepper, diced

1/4 cup dill pickles, finely diced

1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes, chopped

1/4 cup green onions, thinly sliced

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

1 tbsp. onion powder

2 tsp. garlic powder

1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper

1/2 cup shredded Gouda cheese

For The Decorations:

1½ - 2 cups Mixed Olives from Heinen’s Olive Bar, dried with paper towel

1/2 cup roasted tomatoes, dried with a paper towel

Rosemary leaves/sprigs to decorate

Crackers, for serving

Salami slices, for serving

Prosciutto slices, for serving

Yellow bell pepper, for star

In a bowl combine all the ingredients for the dip and mix until the ingredients are well combined. Place a piece of non-stick plastic wrap on a clean work surface. Scoop the cream cheese mixture out onto the plastic wrap. Use your hands to mold the cream cheese into a tree shape. Then, carefully pick up the tree with one hand and peel off the plastic wrap on the bottom of the tree with your other hand. Place the tree straight onto a serving plate. Use a cake spatula to smooth the edges. Decorate with olives, oven roasted tomatoes and rosemary leaves/sprigs, lightly pressing each element into the cream cheese to ensure they stay on. Top with a star cut out of a yellow bell pepper. Serve with crackers of your choice, salami and prosciutto slices rolled up.

Baked Brie & Prosciutto Rolls

12 sheets frozen phyllo dough, thawed

4 tbsp. Heinen’s Unsalted Butter, melted

2 wedges of Heinen’s Brie, cut into 12 slices, available in gourmet cheese

12 thin slices prosciutto

Heinen’s Honey, for drizzling

Pomegranate Arils

Flaky sea salt and black pepper

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place 1 sheet of phyllo dough on a clean surface and gently fold it in half crosswise. Brush the phyllo with a little melted butter, being sure to cover the entire top half. On the short end of the dough, place a piece of prosciutto, then a slice of Brie. Roll the phyllo up over the filling, folding the side edges in to seal, burrito style. Place the roll seam-side down on the prepared baking sheet and repeat to make 12 rolls total. Brush the tops of each phyllo roll generously with melted butter. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the rolls are golden brown on top. Remove and drizzle lightly with honey. Sprinkle with black pepper, pomegranates, and a little flaky sea salt. Serve warm.

Mini Turducken

2 Turkey Loins

2 Chicken Breasts, boneless and skinless

2 Duck Breasts, boneless & skinless

2 lbs. Heinen’s Sliced Bacon

1/2 lb. Heinen’s Cornbread Stuffing

1/2 lb. Heinen’s Sausage Stuffing

1 tbsp. garlic paste

Heinen’s Olive oil

Fresh ground black pepper

Heat oven to 350°F. Butterfly turkey loin, through the middle not cutting all the way through, lay flat on wax paper. Top with a sheet of wax paper and pound flat to a ½-inch thickness, set aside. Pound chicken breasts and duck breasts to ¼-inch thickness. Spread garlic paste, 2 tbsp. olive oil and a little fresh ground black pepper on the butterflied turkey loin. Spread the sausage stuffing on top of the turkey, leaving a 1-inch border. Top with duck breast (lay duck breast parallel to fold, as this will make it easier to roll). Spread remaining stuffing on duck breast and top with chicken cutlet. Drizzle chicken with 1/2 tsp. olive oil. Roll up turducken, folding in sides as you go. Lay out a sheet of wax or butcher paper on the work surface and build 9x9 strip bacon weave. Unwrap each mini turducken and place on bacon weave turkey side down. Wrap bacon around turducken and fold edges. Place on greased wire cooking rack. Bake until internal temperature reaches 165°F. Or another great option is to place in a smoker and cook until internal temperature reaches 165⁰ on instant read thermometer. Rest each for 15 minutes and slice into desired pieces.

Cauliflower Gratin

1 tbsp. Heinen’s Olive Oil

1/4 cup Panko Breadcrumbs

1/2 cup Heinen’s Parmigiano-Reggiano, grated and divided

1 head cauliflower, cut into florets OR 2-3 pkgs. Heinen’s pre-cut florets

3 tbsp. Heinen’s Unsalted Butter

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 large shallot, diced

3 tbsp. all-purpose flour

2 tsp. chopped fresh thyme leaves

1½ cups Heinen’s Whole Milk

1/2 cup Heinen’s Heavy Whipping Cream

1 tsp. Heinen’s Dijon Mustard

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 cup Heinen’s Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

3 sprigs fresh thyme

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. In a small bowl, combine olive oil, Panko and 1/4 cup Parmigiano-Reggiano; set aside. Place cauliflower in a steamer basket and set over boiling water. Cover and steam until crisp-tender, about 4-5 minutes; drain well. Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and shallots, and cook, stirring frequently, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Whisk in flour and thyme until lightly browned, about 1 minute. Gradually whisk in milk, heavy cream and Dijon. Cook, whisking constantly, until incorporated and slightly thickened, about 4-5 minutes. If the mixture is too thick, add more milk as needed; season with salt and pepper, to taste. Stir in cauliflower, mozzarella and remaining 1/4 cup Parmesan until the cheeses have melted, about 1-2 minutes. Sprinkle with Panko mixture. Place into oven and bake until golden brown and bubbly, about 20-25 minutes. Serve immediately, garnished with thyme, if desired.

Roasted Beet Salad

8 medium-size beets, tops removed and scrubbed

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 oz. Heinen’s Spring Mix

1/3 cup Marcona Almonds

4 oz. Mackenzie Creamery Chèvre, crumbled

1/2 cup Two Brothers Balsamic Fig Vinaigrette

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Wrap the beets individually in aluminum foil and place them on a sheet pan. Roast them for 50 minutes to 1 hour, depending on their size, until a small sharp knife inserted in the middle indicates that they are tender. Unwrap each beet and set aside for 10 minutes, until cool enough to handle. Peel the beets with a small, sharp knife over. Then, while the beets are still warm, cut each one into 8-10 wedges and place them in a large mixing bowl. As you're cutting the beets, toss them with half of the vinaigrette. Place the spring mix in a bowl and toss it with enough vinaigrette to moisten. Put the spring mix on a serving platter and then arrange the beets, almonds, and goat cheese on top. Drizzle with additional vinaigrette, if desired, sprinkle with salt and pepper, and serve warm or at room temperature.

White Chocolate Cranberry Cannoli

4 oz. Heinen’s Heavy Whipping Cream

4 oz. Heinen’s Heavy Whipping Cream 1¼ cups powdered sugar plus 1 tsp. for dusting

8 oz. Heinen’s Cream Cheese

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 cup white chocolate chips

1/4 cup dried cranberries, plus 1 tbsp.

6 regular cannoli shells – available in the bakery dept.

In a large mixing bowl, mix heavy cream on high for one minute until fluffy. On medium speed, add powdered sugar and mix until blended. Add cream cheese, vanilla and cinnamon to whipped cream and mix continue to mix until well blended. Stir in white chocolate chips and 1/4 cup of dried cranberries into cheese mixture. Put cream cheese mixture into a plastic zipper bag, seal closed. Refrigerate for one hour. Cut the tip of the bag to a one inch hole and fill cannoli shells liberally with cream cheese mixture. Add dried cranberries bits to the ends of each cannoli and dust with powdered sugar. Refrigerate for 4 hours before serving.

Peppermint Cannoli

1¼ cups ricotta cheese

1/3 cup powdered sugar plus 1 tbsp. powdered sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup chopped peppermint candies

1/4 cup mini chocolate chips

6 regular cannoli shells – available in the bakery dept.

Line a baking sheet with wax paper and set aside.

Make the filling:

Mix the ricotta, powdered sugar and vanilla extract in a bowl until smooth. Stir in chopped peppermint and chocolate chips. Fill a pastry bag fitted with a 1-inch tip with the ricotta mixture. Holding a cannoli shell in one hand insert the pastry tip into the center of the shell with the other, and pipe the filling to fill 1/2 of the cannoli shell. Turn the shell around and repeat process to fill the other side. Repeat with the remaining cannoli shells and filling. Arrange on a platter and dust with powdered sugar.

Eggnog Mudslides

2 parts Hartlzer’s Eggnog

1 part Kahlua

Whipped cream

Ground nutmeg

Combine eggnog and Kahlua in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well, then strain into glasses. Top with whipped cream and ground nutmeg.