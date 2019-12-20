I-Team: Missing Justice Center safe found… empty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The FOX 8 I-Team has learned Cuyahoga County sheriff's deputies have found a safe missing from the Justice Center.

They say they found it “concealed” near where it had been, and they found it empty.

Earlier this week, the I-Team revealed an investigation into a safe stolen from behind the cafeteria in the Justice Center.

The complex has cameras and deputies and police officers and judges at every turn, and the safe is estimated to weigh hundreds of pounds, so the mystery left many people stunned.

For days, deputies have been doing follow-up interviews and investigating.

Now, they say they’ve found the safe “in the area” where it had been taken, but it was “very well concealed.”

They said earlier the total loss was believed to be about $3,000.

No one has been arrested yet. Detectives are still working the case.

