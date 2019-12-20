I-TEAM: Police say man impersonating officer kidnapped 14-year-old girl; victim able to escape

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The I-TEAM has learned that a man is under investigation for allegedly claiming to be a police officer and kidnapping a 14-year-old girl this week.

It reportedly happened while she was on her way home from Max Hayes High on Cleveland’s west side.

The victim said he pulled up in his car and told her to get in because he’s a policeman. She then jumped out of the car as it was moving and ran to a stranger’s home for help.

Second District detectives tracked down the suspect days later.

They are now starting to filing charges against Adam Rodriguez.

Police said he is not an officer, and they are investigating him for more crimes.

Records show he has been to prison and convicted multiple times for burglary and more.