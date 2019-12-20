× General Motors invests $18 million in Parma Metal Center

PARMA, Ohio (WJW)– General Motors is investing $18 million into its Parma Metal Center, the company announced on Friday.

The money is going towards upgrades to its press systems and to prepare for future opportunities.

“These press system improvements will strengthen Parma’s portfolio of precision sheet metal stampings and assemblies for multiple GM product programs,” said plant director Mark Pervine, in a news release on Friday. “This comes as a direct result of joint teamwork with UAW Local 1005 leadership and will help support our business as well as our community.”

The GM Parma Metal Center, which opened in 1948, employs more than 1,100 people and can produce up to 100 million parts a year.

GM has made several major investments in the Parma Metal Center over recent years. In 2016, more than $200 million went towards installing new presses, dies and sub assemblies, and in 2014, $14 million was used on a progressive press.